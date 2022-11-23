Frontend Software Engineer at Universal Healthcare

About the Role

We are looking for a Front-end Software Engineer with a difference who is ready to take on an adventure in creating the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products. As Universal works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment.

What you will be doing?

Produce high quality software that is well-designed, maintainable, unit tested, code reviewed and checked regularly for continuous integrations.

Design, build and maintain usable web applications.

Work with an international team to turn vision into reality.

Design solutions that are innovative and scalable, with exceptional performance.

Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.

What you will need?

At least 5 years’ work experience in front end development

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in healthcare and/or other high availability real time systems.

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent); preference will be given to candidates with post-graduate degrees.

At least 2 to 3 years’ experience the following: React, React Hooks, TypeScript, Redux, Styled Components

Demonstrated problem solving aptitude, including working with others to reach sustainable solutions.

Unstoppable curiosity and drive to work with the best technologies and solutions.

Innovative at the core

Interest and ability to learn new coding languages as needed.

Perks

Ground-floor opportunity with a dynamic team to shape the technology and product solutions of the company. You will be joining the team from the start of this new venture.

The rare opportunity to change the world and be part of the team that designs, builds and implements technology solutions that bring affordable access to healthcare.

International project team in South Africa, Europe and San Francisco.

Desired Skills:

reacjs

react

redux

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Universal Healthcare has established itself as a leader within the South African healthcare industry. Through our evidence-based integrated healthcare services, we aim to facilitate access to healthcare for more individuals.

Universal Healthcare’s integrated services include health insurance administration, corporate health and employee wellness programs, managed care, occupational health programs, an extensive network of healthcare professionals/providers, and health insurance, including gap coverage, among others.

The Vision of [URL Removed] Inc is: “To be a top performing, world class healthcare and technology group, respected for excellence by providing access to innovative, evidence-based solutions with a caring approach.”

