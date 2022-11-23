Improved decision-making could support sustainable lending

Almost two-thirds (62%) of businesses believe that artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are radically transforming the way they do business.

This is according to the 2022 Business and Consumer Insight Report conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Experian, which found that businesses are investing in the right technological tools to address consumer concerns and overcome business challenges.

The research found that nearly half of consumers (47%) are feeling anxious about their financial situation, as they become increasingly worried about managing their money amidst broader macroeconomic uncertainties – including inflation arising from global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical instabilities. To cope with the rising cost of living, 33% of consumers are borrowing more than they used to.

“Data and analytics are extremely important to enable businesses to make better informed decisions based on insight, helping to improve the service provided to customers during these difficult economic times,” says Malin Holmberg, CEO: EMEA and APAC at Experian.

Advanced analytics enables businesses to turn large volumes of data into actionable insights. This, in turn, will help them achieve faster time to market for the testing and deployment of new credit risk and forecasting models. The research indicated that 39% of firms currently lack advanced analytical models to better assess customers, and this is preventing them from making sound credit risk and affordability decisions.

Across Europe, businesses have invested in Open Banking to improve the accuracy of credit risk management and to enable fairer access to credit for consumers and small businesses, helping companies lend responsibly. More than half (52%) of these businesses see significant value from their Open Banking projects.

The depth of transactional data allows businesses to better assess creditworthiness and affordability for new applicants and in turn ensure more accurate decisions that support sustainable lending.

These insights provide a useful roadmap for the future rollout and application of Open Banking in South Africa, with 61% of South African businesses surveyed stating that they are excited about the opportunities that Open Banking projects present.

Experian’s 2022 Business and Consumer Insight Report interviewed 647 business decision-makers and more than 3 000 consumers across seven EMEA markets: Denmark, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, and Turkey. The report covers a range of topics, including how Financial Services and Telecoms businesses are boosting investment in technological solutions, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), to improve performance, ensure secure services and deliver a convenient and highly personalised customer experience.

Technology is key to alleviate consumer anxiety and elevate the customer experience

As consumer anxiety increases, people are becoming more selective about the brands they use to help manage their finances. In fact, 46% of consumers are unlikely to recommend a company to a friend after receiving a poor customer experience online.

However, speed and simplicity online is becoming more important for consumers. A simple application process is now one of the most important factors when considering which company to get a loan or credit card from.

Financial Services and Telecoms providers are, therefore, investing in cutting-edge technology to meet rising consumer expectations around convenience and simplicity online.

Fraud prevention and customer experience are the top business priorities in the next 12 months, and as such businesses are investing in technology in these areas to tackle the increasing threat of fraud whilst also digitising the customer journey.

Advanced analytics, such as AI and ML, and Open Banking, are also receiving investment with deployment across a range of business functions designed to streamline the customer experience and enhance the performance of critical operational processes.

Forty-three percent of businesses feel that the need to update risk and fraud models in faster cycles is making it difficult to make credit risk and affordability decisions. As a result, firms are investing in analytics and software to improve agility, with 44% of businesses expanding or upgrading their adoption of cloud-based software.

“The complex and uncertain nature of today’s economic landscape has created new challenges for consumers and businesses,” adds Ferdie Pieterse, CEO of Experian Africa. “To combat these obstacles, businesses are increasingly committed to technological solutions – such as AI, ML, and Open Banking – which they see as central to creating a better customer experience, more accurate decisioning, and a safer service for the customer.”