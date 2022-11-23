Intermediate PHP Developer

PHP Developer – Laravel framework

Remote position

Our client is offering an opportunity for an experienced PHP Developer to:

Maintain and improve current platform

Implement new functionality on platform

Integrate with new financial institutions

Requirements:

At least 5 years experience in PHP, using Laravel framework

Experience/Knowledge of Laravel (version8), Laravel Passport, HTML

Ability and discipline to work remotely

Other technology the company uses

Laravel (frontend and REST APIs)

Python

Microsoft Windows Server 2019

Ubuntu Server (LAMP – without the M)

Jira

VMware vSphere, vSan and vCenter

Microsoft Office 365

Git (self-hosted)

Cloudflare … to name a few

Desired Skills:

Laravel

laravel passport

HTML

CSS

Javascript

Jquery

Azure

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Dynamic, stable company with major corporates as well as large government departments as their clients.

Learn more/Apply for this position