Intermediate PHP Developer

Nov 23, 2022

PHP Developer – Laravel framework
Remote position

Our client is offering an opportunity for an experienced PHP Developer to:

  • Maintain and improve current platform
  • Implement new functionality on platform
  • Integrate with new financial institutions

Requirements:

  • At least 5 years experience in PHP, using Laravel framework
  • Experience/Knowledge of Laravel (version8), Laravel Passport, HTML
  • Ability and discipline to work remotely

Other technology the company uses

  • Laravel (frontend and REST APIs)
  • Python
  • Microsoft Windows Server 2019
  • Ubuntu Server (LAMP – without the M)
  • Jira
  • VMware vSphere, vSan and vCenter
  • Microsoft Office 365
  • Git (self-hosted)
  • Cloudflare … to name a few

Desired Skills:

  • Laravel
  • laravel passport
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • Jquery
  • Azure
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Dynamic, stable company with major corporates as well as large government departments as their clients.

