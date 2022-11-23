Intermediate PHP Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

PHP Developer – Laravel framework
Remote position
Our client is offering an opportunity for an experienced PHP Developer to:
- Maintain and improve current platform
- Implement new functionality on platform
- Integrate with new financial institutions
Requirements:
- At least 5 years experience in PHP, using Laravel framework
- Experience/Knowledge of Laravel (version8), Laravel Passport, HTML
- Ability and discipline to work remotely
Other technology the company uses
- Laravel (frontend and REST APIs)
- Python
- Microsoft Windows Server 2019
- Ubuntu Server (LAMP – without the M)
- Jira
- VMware vSphere, vSan and vCenter
- Microsoft Office 365
- Git (self-hosted)
- Cloudflare … to name a few
Desired Skills:
- Laravel
- laravel passport
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- Jquery
- Azure
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Dynamic, stable company with major corporates as well as large government departments as their clients.