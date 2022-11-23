Our client based in Cape Town is looking to grow their current team and is on the look out for a iOS Developer to work Hybrid.
Requirements:
- 3 – 4 years coding experience in the following languages/technologies:
- iOS native(Swift/Objective-C)
- React Native & Flutter knowledge would be an advantage.
- Knowledge of RESTful web services
- Knowledge of Atlassian Suite(JIRA, BitBucket), Git, GitLab
- Building automated deployment pipelines for iOS deployments.
- Experience with third-party libraries and APIs
- Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features
- Knowledge of Test automation tools like Selenium and Appium
WHAT YOU WILL DO :
- Guide and implement software and product design
- Produce code in line with project requirements
- Implement and maintain appropriate security standards
- Perform and request code reviews
- Write and maintain unit and functional test
Desired Skills:
- Swift
- Objective C
- iOS Developer
- Git
- GitLab
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development