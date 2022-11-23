iOS Developer

Nov 23, 2022

Our client based in Cape Town is looking to grow their current team and is on the look out for a iOS Developer to work Hybrid.

Requirements:

  • 3 – 4 years coding experience in the following languages/technologies:
  • iOS native(Swift/Objective-C)
  • React Native & Flutter knowledge would be an advantage.
  • Knowledge of RESTful web services
  • Knowledge of Atlassian Suite(JIRA, BitBucket), Git, GitLab
  • Building automated deployment pipelines for iOS deployments.
  • Experience with third-party libraries and APIs
  • Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features
  • Knowledge of Test automation tools like Selenium and Appium

WHAT YOU WILL DO :

  • Guide and implement software and product design
  • Produce code in line with project requirements
  • Implement and maintain appropriate security standards
  • Perform and request code reviews
  • Write and maintain unit and functional test

Desired Skills:

  • Swift
  • Objective C
  • iOS Developer
  • Git
  • GitLab

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

