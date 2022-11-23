iOS Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client based in Cape Town is looking to grow their current team and is on the look out for a iOS Developer to work Hybrid.

Requirements:

3 – 4 years coding experience in the following languages/technologies:

iOS native(Swift/Objective-C)

React Native & Flutter knowledge would be an advantage.

Knowledge of RESTful web services

Knowledge of Atlassian Suite(JIRA, BitBucket), Git, GitLab

Building automated deployment pipelines for iOS deployments.

Experience with third-party libraries and APIs

Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features

Knowledge of Test automation tools like Selenium and Appium

WHAT YOU WILL DO :

Guide and implement software and product design

Produce code in line with project requirements

Implement and maintain appropriate security standards

Perform and request code reviews

Write and maintain unit and functional test

Desired Skills:

Swift

Objective C

iOS Developer

Git

GitLab

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position