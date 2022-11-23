IT Consultant / Network Engineer at AJ Personnel

Requirements:

Experience with various routers and switches (Cisco, Mikrotik, Huawei, Nokia, Fortigate)

Good understanding of Cisco SD-WAN

Good understanding of Static and Dynamic Routing (RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, and ISIS)

Network Monitoring tools (Wireshark, PCapture, PRTG, Zabbix, and Integrity)

Onsite and Hosted VOIP Configurations (Extension, Queues, Hunt groups, Routes)

+- 5 years experience Mikrotik Configuration:

* Winbox, Wetting up Lan and Wan interfaces

* Managing addresses (Statically or dynamically)

* Vlan configuration and troubleshooting

* Wan Configuration (MPLS, L2VPN and L3VPN, PPP)

* Static Routing (NAT), Port forwarding, Dynamic routing (OSPF, ISIS)

* VPN Client/Server configuration and troubleshooting (PPTP, L2TP)

* Configuration of Firewall rules (IPv4, IPv6 and TCP/UDP Protocol filtering)

* Generating scripts and dumping them on the device

* Managing RouterOS through the website

Experience with Fortinet / Fortigate DHCP Configs * WAN and Routing Configuration * Port Forwarding, NAT, and DMZ configuration * SSL and IPSec VPN Configuration

LAN and Wireless Networks

* MPLS

* NAT and Public IP Addressing

Data Centre Experience

* VLAN configuration and Interface assignments

* Configuring VLAN QnQ

* Configuring trunks

