IT SOFTWARE DEVELOPER at AJ Personnel

Key Performance Areas:

Identify, design, and develop new ICT systems/software;

Identify, and develop improvements to existing systems;

Develop, and maintain integration interfaces;

Establish, and maintain the development environment;

Source code control and version control;

Software release management;

Ensure data integrity and software security.

Requirements:

Education:

Essential – A Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science

Certification:

Preferred: A relevant certification in Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM

Preferred: A relevant certification in Microsoft Power Platform

Experience:

5 years experience in C# and/or Java

3 years experience in SQL development

3 years experience in Fetch XML, integration using REST APIs

2 years experience in Microsoft Dynamics CRM Development

2 years experience on Microsoft Power Platform: Power Automate, Power Apps, or Power BI

Knowledge of solution integration strategies and tools

Knowledge of source code control and version control tools

Knowledge of DevOps

Knowledge of Agile methodologies

Understanding of cloud computing

Knowledge and application of IT legislation, policies, procedures, and standards

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Note our clients may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks of applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful.

About The Employer:

Background:

Our client’s core functions are the accreditation of engineering programmes, registration of persons as professionals in specified categories, and regulatory functions.

The position is based in the Johannesburg area.

