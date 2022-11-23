Junior UI/UX Developer (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A passionate, human centric Junior UI/UX Developer with a keen eye for beautiful visual aesthetics is sought by a Digital Consulting Firm to join its team. They are looking for someone who wants to get involved in developing and modifying WordPress templates and features – someone who is looking to build upon their HTML, CSS/SCSS, PHP and JS skills, and who has great interpersonal skills. You will require Matric/Grade 12 with a suitable tertiary qualification (strong work experience/portfolio can substitute this). You must have 1+ years’ work experience in a similar role with proficiency in HTML, CSS & interested in sharpening your PHP & JavaScript (Vanilla JS and jQuery). They want you to be a self-starter who enjoys taking on new challenges, while also being able to take direction. Ultimately, somebody who is interested in pursuing a long-term WordPress development career path and is ready to learn the ropes for that specialty.

DUTIES:

Review your own work thoroughly, before handing it off for QA.

Communicate thought patterns and decisions with team members when presenting work.

Able to conduct efficient troubleshooting processes and communicate roadblocks effectively with Team Leads.

Optimise your daily time usage and co-manage your own schedule with the relevant Project Managers and Team Leads.

Build brochureware web products, proofs of concept, mailers, web pages and web features.

Communicate thoroughly and frequently with Project Managers and team members to request clarity and flag risks.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric with tertiary education (strong work experience/portfolio can substitute this).

1+ Years of relevant job experience.

Someone who likes to sharpen their pencils and sketch out visual solutions as well as get down and dirty with WordPress theming and plugins.

You’re familiar with the basics of the framework, and are able to work with posts, pages and theme settings in the dashboard.

You have a strong working knowledge of HTML and CSS, and you are interested in sharpening your PHP and JavaScript skills (Vanilla JS and jQuery).

Nothing gets in the way of neatly written, smartly structured and succinctly commented code.

Familiar with SCSS.

Advantageous –

Build brochureware web pages without use of page builders.

Design experience with Sketch or Figma.

ATTRIBUTES:

A great communicator and able to collaborate with Designers and Team Leads.

Possess above-average time management skills.

Passionate about the work you produce.

Express a desire to learn, be mentored and grow.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

