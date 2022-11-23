MANAGER: IT INFRASTRUCTURE at Universal Healthcare

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

To deliver an effective, secure and resilient Group ICT infrastructure that supports the Group’s organisational requirements, providing voice and data networks and ICT Server and endpoint environment. Responsible for owning IT service management processes, including the day to day management of 3rd party suppliers, supporting ICT project delivery, as well as the leadership and co-ordination of in house teams supporting business as usual ICT services.

Duties and responsibilities:

Evaluates, designs, documents, and managing in operation converged, multi-platform infrastructure that best fit to availability, security requirements and capacity demands for new and existing IT services to minimise service outages, ensure excellent customer experience, and maximize Return on Investment (ROI)

Knows and managing all the processes and relevant teams to provide the best infrastructure services with the Universal Group

Managing the performance, capacity, resilience, patching/vulnerability activities on infrastructure level

Plans, researches, evaluates, and recommends new solutions, processes aligned with IT strategy

Supports and drive automations

Overseeing infrastructure, capacity planning and management, including:

IT Infrastructure architecture.

Infrastructure administration: servers, server virtualisation, data, and storage.

Microsoft Azure, GCP, and Hosted datacentre experience.

Uptime and availability of the production environment in accordance with operational requirements and service level agreements.

Data backup, restore and replication / mirroring.

Software licensing and license compliance.

Patch and hot fix management.

Threat, risk and ICT security management.

Data protection and security.

Overseeing of IT functions:

Monitoring of IT production processes and services.

IT service delivery including the Service Desk.

User and access management.

Infrastructure and supplier change management.

Disaster recovery and business continuity sites.

Liaise and co-ordinate with ICT service providers

Project management

Technical standards and documentation.

IT Infrastructure department operational policies, procedures, and standards.

Drive ITIL and ISO27001 aligned service execution and delivery.

Implement appropriate standards and best practices.

Configuration and security baselines for software and systems

Performance management

Measurement and reporting.

Leadership and people management.

ICT infrastructure cost management.

Skills and competencies development.

Desired Skills:

ITIL

ISO27001

IT Management

About The Employer:

Universal is a proud healthcare services group that is turning heads in the industry.

Our comprehensive and full integrated portfolio of services set a new benchmark in care management. Our brand promise is to deliver healthcare that combines business intelligence with excellence in healthcare management, packaged to meet each medical scheme and its members’ needs.

If you want to contribute significantly to the growth and development of an innovative company, be challenged in a line of work that really impacts people’s lives for good and engage in fantastic team environment, we’d like to hear from you.

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

pension

annual bonus

