Mobile developer

Be part of an ever developing IT Field today

Job & Company description

Being an IT source specialist within the IT sector my clients are always on the lookout for exceptionally talented Mobile developer

Required Minimum Experience

3- 5 Years experience

B.Sc. Computer Science (big advantage)

Experience in one or more of the following is an advantage:

Flutter, C#, React

SQL Server, PostgreSQL

AWS

Mobile development

Xamarian

Hybrid working environment (remote and office)

if you do not hear from us in 2 weeks please consider your application unsuccessful .

Desired Skills:

aws

flutter

xamarian

Learn more/Apply for this position