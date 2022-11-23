Partnering key to connecting 2,7bn unconnected people

Kathy Gibson reports – There are still 2,7-billion people that remain unconnected across the globe.

An ecosystem of role-players will have to partner to bring reliable, stable connectivity to these underserved populations.

Dr Liang Hua, chairman of board at Huawei Technologies, describes how secure and reliable communication infrastructure is key to providing vital services like delivering blood in rural areas, preserving wetlands and enabling financial inclusion for remote communities.

He was addressing the Huawei Sustainable Development Forum held today.

“Advances in connectivity have reshaped transaction models, reshaping our lives and driving progress. We are now moving to the all things connected intelligent era, driving social progress,” Dr Hua says.

“It is essential or those benefits to reach all. Connectivity is not just the cornerstone of the digital economy, but a basic human right for every human being.

“We are working with a number of partners to enhance digital inclusion.”

Connecting the unconnected is the first step in realising the benefits of digitalisation, he adds.

Huawei has today pledged to support the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in its Partners to Connect initiate, to bring connectivity to 120-million people.

Malcolm Johnson, deputy secretary-general of the ITU, explains that the organisation’s mission is to connect the world. “Only then will the United Nation’s (UN’s) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) be realised.

“This requires a concerted approach, and ITU has developed a network of partnerships. Our Partners to Connect digital coalition embodies this approach. As of today more than 540 pledges have been submitted, valued at over $29-billion.”

Johnson explains that the benefits of connectivity need to be extended equitably and sustainably to the 2,7-billion people still unconnected.

“ITU data shows that in 2022, 95% of the world’s population is within range of a mobile broadband network – but only one-in-three individuals that could go online do so.”

This highlights the fact that there are many digital divides, Johnson says. For instance, the share of internet users is twice as high in urban as in rural areas. In low-income countries, penetration is less than one-quarter that of high-income countries.

Connectivity can’t just be available, he adds. It must be affordable and content must be relevant and in the local language; and it needs reliable energy.

Siddharth Chatterjee, resident co-ordinator in China for the United Nations (UN), points out that digital technologies are transforming societies, and advancing more rapidly that any other developments in our history – reaching two-thirds of the world’s population in just two decades.

“They can help us to drive sustainable development, and build a better future,” he says, pointing to the pandemic years when endeavours such as education and healthcare shifted online.

“But we all know tech is not a silver bullet: digital technologies and their benefits are often accompanies by a digital divide.

“And, for those with no access, there is an increasing possibility of being left behind.

“With one-third of the global population still unconnected in 2022, it is imperative to expand our horizons to ensure all people in the world have access to these technologies,” Chatterjee says.

“There are 8-billion people in the world and we need to ensure they all have the opportunity to share the benefits for digital technologies.”

Vulnerable groups are penalized most particularly by the digital divide, he adds, and the SGD gap gets wider.

“Every person should have safe and affordable access to the services enabled by digital technology, in line with the SDG,” Chatterjee says. “We urgently need to co-operate in order to capitalise on the opportunities to create jobs, close gender gaps, and to make world more prosperous and inclusive.”

No company or country can achieve the SDGs alone, Chatterjee says. “We need multi-stakeholder partnerships between civil society, academia and the private sector – including the technology industry.

“We have a vision where digital technologies are an empowering force,” he ends.

Cao Ming, president of Huawei Wireless Solution, says Huawei offers its RuralStar and RuralLink solutions to extend quality coverage to remote areas, enabling more people, community hospitals, schools, local governments, and small- and medium-sized enterprises to enjoy the same high-speed broadband connectivity experiences as those in cities.

The RuralStar series solutions have provided connections for more than 60-million people in remote areas in more than 70 countries.

The construction of optical broadband networks offers another important route to realizing a universal service. Huawei has proposed an AirPON solution for areas with low population density, including remote areas. This solution continuously reduces the footprint of equipment rooms, optical fiber installation costs, and network power consumption, while ensuring the rapid deployment of local communication networks.

Digital transformation, digital talent, and new business models are all essential for balanced development in remote regions. Huawei previously announced that by 2025, with the improved ICT infrastructure, the company will work with partners to enable 500 million people to enjoy digital financial services and 500 000 people to enjoy inclusive education.

In Cambodia, the ITU’s first P2C partner country, Huawei will work with government departments through the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications and universities to provide 10,000 training opportunities for ICT professionals in the next five years.