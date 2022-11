Senior Business Intelligence Analyst

DUR001711 SENIOR BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE ANALYST – Cape Town

Purpose of the job:

To be responsible for building scalable data & analytics models and reporting solutions to enable data analysis and end-user self-service access to data.



Required Qualifications

Tertiary qualification in a quantitative field (Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering, Computer Science, Economics, Business Analytics)

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

Minimum 4 years working experience within Data Analytics or Business Intelligence

Ability to drive Analytics/BI projects to successful completion

Strong report/dashboard development and data visualization skills with modern BI tools

Experience building semantic models for enterprise-wide reporting

Strong Data Modelling experience

Advanced SQL skills

Knowledge of data analysis techniques

Behavioural Competencies:

Communication Skills both verbal and written

Presentation skills

Deadline driven

Attention to detail

Team player

Commercially curious

Ability to work under pressure

Stakeholder engagement skills

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

Power Bi

Data Analytics

Business Intelligence

