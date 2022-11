Senior Business Intelligence Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

DUR001711 SENIOR BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE ANALYST – Cape Town

Purpose of the job:

To be responsible for building scalable data & analytics models and reporting solutions to enable data analysis and end-user self-service access to data.



Required Qualifications

Tertiary qualification in a quantitative field (Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering, Computer Science, Economics, Business Analytics)

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

Minimum 4 years working experience within Data Analytics or Business Intelligence

Ability to drive Analytics/BI projects to successful completion

Strong report/dashboard development and data visualization skills with modern BI tools

Experience building semantic models for enterprise-wide reporting

Strong Data Modelling experience

Advanced SQL skills

Knowledge of data analysis techniques

Behavioural Competencies:

Communication Skills both verbal and written

Presentation skills

Deadline driven

Attention to detail

Team player

Commercially curious

Ability to work under pressure

Stakeholder engagement skills

Desired Skills:

Data Analytics

Business Intelligence

Power BI

