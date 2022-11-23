Senior Mobile & Web Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in the Waste Industry is looking for a Senior Mobile Web Developer. Our client is a fast growing company offering plenty of growth opportunities and a work from home set up with flexi time.

Position: Senior Mobile Web Developer

Summary:



Development and maintenance of web-based in-house software applications using Javascript, PHP and SQL. These include but are not limited to ERP systems, financial, payroll and mobile applications, and integration of 3rd party applications.

Quoting of new projects or added functionalities, and support on existing and newly developed projects

Minimum Qualifications:



Matric / Grade 12

Software Development Certifications or Degree related to the field of software/web development, or the equivalent in experience

Minimum 7 years working experience in a similar role

High proficiency in Javascript, jQuery, SQL and PHP

Relevant experience, knowledge and skills

Knowledge of Java, SSH and Linux web server commands

Knowledge of the Waste Industry or Financial Processes will be advantageous

Roles and Responsibilities:

Development

Interpreting specifications and identifying user/application requirements

Provide accurate time-based quotations for requested functionality and changes

Conducting research on possible solutions for operational or administrative concerns or issues

Development and maintenance of RESTful API’s in PHP according to the development structure and conventions followed in each application

Communication to SQL and MySQL/MariaDB databases

Integration of 3rd party software into systems using PHP (Pastel, TomTom, …)

Development of client-side modules in HTML/CSS/Javascript (jQuery combined with an in-house developed Javascript framework)

Co-manage version management and publishing of updates to the production environment

Liaising with other in-house and outsourced developers

Performance testing of applications and modules

Review code from existing modules, or new modules created by other developers

Ensuring technical software and data flow documentation is available for each module





Desired Skills:

Web Developer

jQuery

SQL

PHP

Linux

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position