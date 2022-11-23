Our client in the Waste Industry is looking for a Senior Mobile Web Developer. Our client is a fast growing company offering plenty of growth opportunities and a work from home set up with flexi time.
Position: Senior Mobile Web Developer
Summary:
Development and maintenance of web-based in-house software applications using Javascript, PHP and SQL. These include but are not limited to ERP systems, financial, payroll and mobile applications, and integration of 3rd party applications.
Quoting of new projects or added functionalities, and support on existing and newly developed projects
Minimum Qualifications:
- Matric / Grade 12
- Software Development Certifications or Degree related to the field of software/web development, or the equivalent in experience
- Minimum 7 years working experience in a similar role
- High proficiency in Javascript, jQuery, SQL and PHP
- Relevant experience, knowledge and skills
- Knowledge of Java, SSH and Linux web server commands
- Knowledge of the Waste Industry or Financial Processes will be advantageous
Roles and Responsibilities:
Development
- Interpreting specifications and identifying user/application requirements
- Provide accurate time-based quotations for requested functionality and changes
- Conducting research on possible solutions for operational or administrative concerns or issues
- Development and maintenance of RESTful API’s in PHP according to the development structure and conventions followed in each application
- Communication to SQL and MySQL/MariaDB databases
- Integration of 3rd party software into systems using PHP (Pastel, TomTom, …)
- Development of client-side modules in HTML/CSS/Javascript (jQuery combined with an in-house developed Javascript framework)
- Co-manage version management and publishing of updates to the production environment
- Liaising with other in-house and outsourced developers
- Performance testing of applications and modules
- Review code from existing modules, or new modules created by other developers
- Ensuring technical software and data flow documentation is available for each module
Desired Skills:
- Web Developer
- jQuery
- SQL
- PHP
- Linux
- HTML