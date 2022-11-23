Senior Server Engineer at Phaki Personnel Management Services – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Job purpose
- To ensure the stability, integrity, and efficient operation of the in-house information systems that support core organizational functions. This is achieved by monitoring, maintaining, supporting, and optimizing all networked software and associated operating systems. This role will apply proven communication, analytical, and problem-solving skills to help identify, communicate, and resolve issues in order to maximize the benefit of IT systems investments.
Requirements
- Bachelor Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science
- Management Information Systems or an advanced Technology-related Degree (Required)
- Industry recognized certification in IT Security (Required),
- Industry recognized certification in IT Service Management (Required),
- Industry recognized professional certification (e.g., MCSE, RHE) (Required)
Required Experience:
- 8 – 10 years related experience in information technology
- Competence with testing, flowchart, and data mapping tools and procedures
- Excellent hands-on software and hardware troubleshooting experience
- Experience documenting and maintaining configuration and process information
- Experience with data management
- Hands-on technical experience with technologies, such as Containers, Active Directory, DFS, Terminal Servers, Internet Information Server, Operations management software and file server migrations
- Hands-on technical knowledge of network, server and PC operating systems, including Windows, MacOS and Linux, Knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws,
- Proven experience in overseeing the design and implementation of software systems, applications, and related products
- Proven experience with systems planning, security principles, and general software management best practices
- Strong knowledge of local area network administration
- Working technical knowledge of current software protocols, and Internet standards including Cloud Solutions, virtualization software, such as VMware and Hyper-V, scripting with PowerShell and Ansible, and Citrix XenDesktop and VDI Solutions.
Responsibilities
- Analyze system, server, application, network, and input/output device performance
Anticipate, mitigate, identify, troubleshoot, and resolve hardware and software problems on servers, input/output fleet, and workstations.
- Escalate incidents as necessary, collaborate with network staff to ensure smooth and reliable operation of software and systems for fulfilling business objectives and processes
- Conduct research on emerging products, services, protocols, and standards in support of systems software procurement and development efforts
- Coordinate and perform in-depth tests, including end-user reviews, for modified and new systems
- Coordinate with network engineering, business application, and database administration functions to implement desktop and server systems that utilize industry best practices to meet corporate objectives
- Create and maintain documentation as it relates to system configuration, mapping, processes, and service records
- Create required reports in response to business user needs
- Deploy workstations, servers, printers, scanners, firewalls, encryption systems, and all host security systems
- Design and perform server and security audits, system backup procedures, and other recovery processes in accordance with the company’s disaster recovery and business continuity strategies
- Develop, document, and maintain policies, procedures and associated training plans for system administration and appropriate use
- Ensure compatibility and interoperability of in-house computing systems
- Ensures that operational procedures and diagnostics for system software are current, accessible and well understood.
- Ensure system connectivity of all servers, shared software, groupware, and other applications
- Ensure the integrity and security of enterprise data on host computers, multiple databases, and during data transfer in accordance to business needs and industry best practices regarding privacy, security, and regulatory compliance
- Evaluates new system software and recommends adoption if appropriate.
- Plans the provisioning and testing of new versions of system software
- Gauge the effectiveness and efficiency of existing systems; develop and implement strategies for improving or further leveraging these systems
- Integrate servers, including database, e-mail, print, and backup servers and their associated software into enterprise systems, Interact and negotiate with vendors, outsourcers, and contractors to secure system related products and services
- Investigates and coordinates the resolution of potential and actual service problems
- Manage all operating systems and end-user software
- Manage communications and connection solutions
- Manage end user accounts, permissions, access rights, and storage allocations in accordance with best-practices regarding privacy, security, and regulatory compliance, Monitor and test system performance; prepare and deliver system performance statistics and reports.