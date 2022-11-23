Software Development Team Lead (Hybrid) at RecruiTech

Large national organisation is looking for a Software Development Team Lead/ Manager to Lead a small team of Developers. Excellent perks and benefits are on offer if you meet the following criteria:

Responsibilities:

Writing of programs in C# and appropriate languages when the need arises

Developing test plans, systems testing, coordinating user acceptance testing where necessary

Analyzing of in-house programs to improve application and related processes.

Analyzing and verifying of information with the business and creating sustainable structures to deliver this information on a regular basis

Ensuring that the infrastructure developed supports remote sites

Ensuring all technical documentation pertaining to developments and enhancements are updated and distributed

Controlling and tracking of all software licenses and contracts

Ability to lead in business analytics, technical, and architectural streams for development

Lead, coach, and mentor development efforts of all development team members

Deliver upgrades, enhancements, and follow-on features on time

Troubleshoot integration and deployment issues and develop alternative solutions

Possess excellent interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills and be comfortable working with multiple stakeholders to understand and explain highly technical information in a clear and concise manner.

Ability to strategize in a variety of project areas

Ability to manage multiple projects at the same time.

Requirements:

Grade 12 (Matric)

Tertiary Qualification in the Software Development field

5+ years’ experience in a management role

C# exposure to .NET Framework and .NET Core

Familiar with constructing and using web services: REST, SOAP

Microsoft SQL server querying, store procedures and functions

MVC, Bootstrap, JavaScript, and CSS frontend technologies

Exposure to mobile development either native or hybrid

Expose to SVN, Git, and CI/CD Pipelines

Ability to design systems that are scalable, portable, and maintainable.

Strong understanding of object orientated principles and previous use of frameworks advantageous

Ability to work overtime as and when required due to clients’ requirements

Reliable

A high degree of integrity required

Presentable and of a professional manner always

Own transport to and from work

