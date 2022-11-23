Software Development Team Lead (Hybrid) at RecruiTech

Large national organisation is looking for a Software Development Team Lead/ Manager to Lead a small team of Developers. Excellent perks and benefits are on offer if you meet the following criteria:
Responsibilities:
- Writing of programs in C# and appropriate languages when the need arises
- Developing test plans, systems testing, coordinating user acceptance testing where necessary
- Analyzing of in-house programs to improve application and related processes.
- Analyzing and verifying of information with the business and creating sustainable structures to deliver this information on a regular basis
- Ensuring that the infrastructure developed supports remote sites
- Ensuring all technical documentation pertaining to developments and enhancements are updated and distributed
- Controlling and tracking of all software licenses and contracts
- Ability to lead in business analytics, technical, and architectural streams for development
- Lead, coach, and mentor development efforts of all development team members
- Deliver upgrades, enhancements, and follow-on features on time
- Troubleshoot integration and deployment issues and develop alternative solutions
- Possess excellent interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills and be comfortable working with multiple stakeholders to understand and explain highly technical information in a clear and concise manner.
- Ability to strategize in a variety of project areas
- Ability to manage multiple projects at the same time.
Requirements:
- Grade 12 (Matric)
- Tertiary Qualification in the Software Development field
- 5+ years’ experience in a management role
- C# exposure to .NET Framework and .NET Core
- Familiar with constructing and using web services: REST, SOAP
- Microsoft SQL server querying, store procedures and functions
- MVC, Bootstrap, JavaScript, and CSS frontend technologies
- Exposure to mobile development either native or hybrid
- Expose to SVN, Git, and CI/CD Pipelines
- Ability to design systems that are scalable, portable, and maintainable.
- Strong understanding of object orientated principles and previous use of frameworks advantageous
- Ability to work overtime as and when required due to clients’ requirements
- Reliable
- A high degree of integrity required
- Presentable and of a professional manner always
- Own transport to and from work
