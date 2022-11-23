Software Engineer (GOLANG)

Nov 23, 2022

Job Overview

  • Become a vital and high contributing team member developing high quality software for distributed systems.
  • Obsess over solving the customers’ problems and delivering just the right product while taking full end-to-end ownership of all implemented features.
  • Work in a highly skilled agile team with strong customer focus to develop Go software for a servicebased architecture in a continuous integration environment.
  • Our systems are used by hundreds of expert operators, analysts and should be able to run unattended.
  • Must have a strong passion to develop robust, reliable, high-throughput and highly available back-end software systems and to integrate with various other components and/or sub-systems.

  • Help to extend our position as market leader by building systems that adds value to our customers, is scalable and can adapt to the ever-growing volume of telecoms traffic.

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Engineering, with systems software related subjects.

  • Minimum 3 years’ experience as a software developer.
  • Proficient in any of Go, Java, C or C++. Most development is done in Go.
  • Proficient in Linux based systems.
  • Driven to solve tough problems in innovative ways.
  • Critical thinker and detail-oriented.
  • Excellent communicator

Desired Skills:

  • GO
  • Java
  • C
  • C++
  • Development
  • Software
  • Engineering Software

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Niche company that is involved with top of the range technology that provides tech solutions to various companies, clients, indudtries.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *