Software Engineer (GOLANG) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Job Overview
- Become a vital and high contributing team member developing high quality software for distributed systems.
- Obsess over solving the customers’ problems and delivering just the right product while taking full end-to-end ownership of all implemented features.
- Work in a highly skilled agile team with strong customer focus to develop Go software for a servicebased architecture in a continuous integration environment.
- Our systems are used by hundreds of expert operators, analysts and should be able to run unattended.
- Must have a strong passion to develop robust, reliable, high-throughput and highly available back-end software systems and to integrate with various other components and/or sub-systems.
Help to extend our position as market leader by building systems that adds value to our customers, is scalable and can adapt to the ever-growing volume of telecoms traffic.
Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Engineering, with systems software related subjects.
- Minimum 3 years’ experience as a software developer.
- Proficient in any of Go, Java, C or C++. Most development is done in Go.
- Proficient in Linux based systems.
- Driven to solve tough problems in innovative ways.
- Critical thinker and detail-oriented.
- Excellent communicator
Desired Skills:
- GO
- Java
- C
- C++
- Development
- Software
- Engineering Software
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Niche company that is involved with top of the range technology that provides tech solutions to various companies, clients, indudtries.