Software Tester at The Focus Group – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

- Obtain the functional spec from the Business Analyst and formulate and run test cases.
- Planning and estimation of Test Cycles with Business and Project Management.
- Planning, Executing and Leading UAT with Business SMEs.
- Assist other Software Testers where needed.
- Ability to work with Software Developers and discuss technical issues.
- Solid Practice of Relational Databases, Structured Query Language, and SQL tools.
- Ability to provide input on requirements analysis.
- Liaise with SME’s to gain understanding of needs and ensure sign-off.
- Generate test cases and run sequencing within the required timeframes and in the correct logical order.
- Sign-off for user-acceptance testing within the required criteria.
- Provide post-implementation support.
- Conduct bug tracking on 3rd party systems and ensure that these are loaded with the risks.
- Attend all required meetings.
- Conduct needs analysis and identify gaps.
- Work collaboratively with SME’s and provide input from IT perspective.
- Ability to Report Test Execution Results and progress.
- Provide support and assistance for documentation and training materials.
- Proactive assistance with operational issues.
- Complete daily timesheets for every project.
- Comprehensive details captured of issues or risks.
REQUIREMENTS:
- BSc or BA degree in Information Systems.
- 3 -5 years of relevant QA technical experience.
- 3 – 5 years large enterprise or e-business systems experience.
- Expertise in database testing in Microsoft SQL Server environments including designing and manipulating test data, validating stored processes, jobs, triggers and replication.
- ERP system knowledge (Preferred)
- ISTQB Foundation Level (Must)
- ISTQB Advanced Test Analyst (Preferred)