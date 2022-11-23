Solutions Architect

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Solutions Architect.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Skills Required:

  • Angular 10, AG Grid
  • Spring Framework, AWS Stack
  • Experience with Data Modelling
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • RESTful
  • Java 8, J2EE
  • Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
  • Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift
  • Apigee (highly advantageous)

