Solutions Architect – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Solutions Architect.
This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Skills Required:
- Angular 10, AG Grid
- Spring Framework, AWS Stack
- Experience with Data Modelling
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- RESTful
- Java 8, J2EE
- Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
- Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift
- Apigee (highly advantageous)
Don’t waste time, apply now!
Desired Skills:
- Angular 10
- AG Grid Spring Framework
- AWS Stack Experience with Data Modelling SQL (Oracle
- Postgres) RESTful Java 8
- J2EE Junit
- Mockito
- Test Containers Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift Apigee (highly advantageous)