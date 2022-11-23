Solutions Architect – R_0766 – Gauteng Pretoria

Nov 23, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Solutions Architect

  • Angular 10, AG Grid
  • Spring Framework, AWS Stack
  • Experience with Data Modelling
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • RESTful
  • Java 8, J2EE
  • Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
  • Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift
  • Apigee (highly advantageous)
  • Jenkins Pipeline

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Javascript / Typescript
  • Maven, Gradle
  • Sonarqube
  • Micro Services
  • DevOps
  • IoC / Dependency Injection
  • Browser Developer Tools
  • Engineering Principles
  • Design patterns
  • Clean coding principles
  • Data structures and Algorithms
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist
  • Ability to work as part of a team, inter Dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER
  • Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international)

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • Jenkins Pipeline
  • Docker

