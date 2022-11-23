Solutions Architect – R_0766

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Solutions Architect
- Angular 10, AG Grid
- Spring Framework, AWS Stack
- Experience with Data Modelling
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- RESTful
- Java 8, J2EE
- Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
- Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift
- Apigee (highly advantageous)
- Jenkins Pipeline
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Javascript / Typescript
- Maven, Gradle
- Sonarqube
- Micro Services
- DevOps
- IoC / Dependency Injection
- Browser Developer Tools
- Engineering Principles
- Design patterns
- Clean coding principles
- Data structures and Algorithms
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist
- Ability to work as part of a team, inter Dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER
- Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international)
Desired Skills:
