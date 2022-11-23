SQL Developer (Mid-Snr) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

One of our US based clients are looking for a SQL Developer with 5+ years’ experience extracting data from a variety of platforms, performing data mapping, data transformation, and loading data to the target system. The position requires strong system and process analysis, ETL (SSIS), and T-SQL skills. The SQL Developer will be responsible for building and maintaining a data warehouse, including all data modeling, ETL, and development.

Responsibilities:

Design database objects as necessary to meet ongoing business needs for reporting

Tables, Views, Stored Procedures, Functions, Jobs, etc.

Maintain and support existing stored procedures, functions, views, etc.

Support Provider data repository functionality and clean-up effort

Support QC data integration; query existing data to produce properly formatted text files based on design specs provided

Document new ETL processes

Design, build, test, and execute ETL packages (using SSIS)

Automate ETL jobs for recurring imports

Create data file extractions and scripts (using T-SQL) to perform data related imports and data related tasks

Work with data owners to understand legacy data and gather data requirements from the business. Be able to produce detailed data mapping documents

Perform data analysis and recommend data optimization/performance opportunities

Development and implementation of Power BI

Other duties assigned as needed

Qualifications:

5+ years of advanced experience using Microsoft SQL Server, SSAS, SSRS, SSIS, and TSQL languages. (SQL Server 2016 preferred)

Experience with HTML, CSS & JavaScript

Applicant must have a solid understanding of network and message processing technologies including HTTP, TCP/IP, TELNET, and Sockets

Extensive experience developing queries, reports, and forms in database programs.

Must demonstrate knowledge of ETL (Extract-Transform-Load) concepts

Must have prior experience developing ETL programs using SSIS

Experience retrieving data from various database platforms, web service APIs, flat files, etc.

Data Modeling – understanding of normalization, transactional vs. reporting driven design, and data warehousing concepts

Complex Query Design

Stored Procedures, Views, Functions

SSMS

SQL Agent – Job creation, schedule creation

SSIS – Design, develop, test and deploy packages

Experience developing with Power BI a plus.

Flexibility working in US/SA hours – Fully Remote – Full-time – Long-term Contract

Desired Skills:

SQL

Data Modelling

SSIS

ETL

Power BI

SQL Server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Position is Fully Remote

– Full Time roles

– Work in both US/SA hours (50/50)

– International exposure

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

Flexitime

