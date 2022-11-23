SQL Developer (Mid-Snr) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

One of our US based clients are looking for a SQL Developer with 5+ years’ experience extracting data from a variety of platforms, performing data mapping, data transformation, and loading data to the target system. The position requires strong system and process analysis, ETL (SSIS), and T-SQL skills. The SQL Developer will be responsible for building and maintaining a data warehouse, including all data modeling, ETL, and development.
Responsibilities:
- Design database objects as necessary to meet ongoing business needs for reporting
- Tables, Views, Stored Procedures, Functions, Jobs, etc.
- Maintain and support existing stored procedures, functions, views, etc.
- Support Provider data repository functionality and clean-up effort
- Support QC data integration; query existing data to produce properly formatted text files based on design specs provided
- Document new ETL processes
- Design, build, test, and execute ETL packages (using SSIS)
- Automate ETL jobs for recurring imports
- Create data file extractions and scripts (using T-SQL) to perform data related imports and data related tasks
- Work with data owners to understand legacy data and gather data requirements from the business. Be able to produce detailed data mapping documents
- Perform data analysis and recommend data optimization/performance opportunities
- Development and implementation of Power BI
- Other duties assigned as needed
Qualifications:
- 5+ years of advanced experience using Microsoft SQL Server, SSAS, SSRS, SSIS, and TSQL languages. (SQL Server 2016 preferred)
- Experience with HTML, CSS & JavaScript
- Applicant must have a solid understanding of network and message processing technologies including HTTP, TCP/IP, TELNET, and Sockets
- Extensive experience developing queries, reports, and forms in database programs.
- Must demonstrate knowledge of ETL (Extract-Transform-Load) concepts
- Must have prior experience developing ETL programs using SSIS
- Experience retrieving data from various database platforms, web service APIs, flat files, etc.
- Data Modeling – understanding of normalization, transactional vs. reporting driven design, and data warehousing concepts
- Complex Query Design
- Stored Procedures, Views, Functions
- SSMS
- SQL Agent – Job creation, schedule creation
- SSIS – Design, develop, test and deploy packages
- Experience developing with Power BI a plus.
Flexibility working in US/SA hours – Fully Remote – Full-time – Long-term Contract
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Data Modelling
- SSIS
- ETL
- Power BI
- SQL Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Position is Fully Remote
– Full Time roles
– Work in both US/SA hours (50/50)
– International exposure
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work From Home
- Flexitime