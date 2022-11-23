SQL Developer (Mid-Snr) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Nov 23, 2022

One of our US based clients are looking for a SQL Developer with 5+ years’ experience extracting data from a variety of platforms, performing data mapping, data transformation, and loading data to the target system. The position requires strong system and process analysis, ETL (SSIS), and T-SQL skills. The SQL Developer will be responsible for building and maintaining a data warehouse, including all data modeling, ETL, and development.

Responsibilities:

  • Design database objects as necessary to meet ongoing business needs for reporting
  • Tables, Views, Stored Procedures, Functions, Jobs, etc.
  • Maintain and support existing stored procedures, functions, views, etc.
  • Support Provider data repository functionality and clean-up effort
  • Support QC data integration; query existing data to produce properly formatted text files based on design specs provided
  • Document new ETL processes
  • Design, build, test, and execute ETL packages (using SSIS)
  • Automate ETL jobs for recurring imports
  • Create data file extractions and scripts (using T-SQL) to perform data related imports and data related tasks
  • Work with data owners to understand legacy data and gather data requirements from the business. Be able to produce detailed data mapping documents
  • Perform data analysis and recommend data optimization/performance opportunities
  • Development and implementation of Power BI
  • Other duties assigned as needed

Qualifications:

  • 5+ years of advanced experience using Microsoft SQL Server, SSAS, SSRS, SSIS, and TSQL languages. (SQL Server 2016 preferred)
  • Experience with HTML, CSS & JavaScript
  • Applicant must have a solid understanding of network and message processing technologies including HTTP, TCP/IP, TELNET, and Sockets
  • Extensive experience developing queries, reports, and forms in database programs.
  • Must demonstrate knowledge of ETL (Extract-Transform-Load) concepts
  • Must have prior experience developing ETL programs using SSIS
  • Experience retrieving data from various database platforms, web service APIs, flat files, etc.
  • Data Modeling – understanding of normalization, transactional vs. reporting driven design, and data warehousing concepts
  • Complex Query Design
  • Stored Procedures, Views, Functions
  • SSMS
  • SQL Agent – Job creation, schedule creation
  • SSIS – Design, develop, test and deploy packages
  • Experience developing with Power BI a plus.

Flexibility working in US/SA hours – Fully Remote – Full-time – Long-term Contract

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Data Modelling
  • SSIS
  • ETL
  • Power BI
  • SQL Server

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

– Position is Fully Remote
– Full Time roles
– Work in both US/SA hours (50/50)
– International exposure

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Work From Home
  • Flexitime

