Technical Support at QES

My client based in Sandton is currently looking for a Microsoft Office 365 Technical Specialist to join them on a permanent basis

Based in Rosebank

Microsoft Office 365 Technical Specialist

Specification

At least 5 years of professional IT experience.

Experience in or exposure to a client facing role.

Good communication skills.

Amenable to a flexible work schedule, as the need arises.

With solid Infrastructure background, strong understanding of servers, Active Directory or AD, and the like

Very good O365 and Azure skills and experience (Infrastructure).

Solid MS Exchange Skills

Solid SharePoint Skills

Proficient in MS Exchange and two or more O365 technologies (Teams – Sharepoint – Etc )

Good to have if with certification on the following

Microsoft Office 365 (Teams , Hybrid Exchange , SharePoint)

Azure (Setup and security) Azure Administrator certification .

MS Windows Server

MS Exchange

Job Description

Provide customer-facing product engineering support for Office365.

Provide real-time client support for faster resolution of cases.

Conduct research on complex cases, contribute to knowledge management initiatives.

As a knowledge champion, s/he is the focal point for communications, coordination and overall adherence to the Microsoft Office 365 knowledge management program.

Desired Skills:

office 365

Technical

Azure

Sharepoint

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

