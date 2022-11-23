Technical Support at QES

Nov 23, 2022

My client based in Sandton is currently looking for a Microsoft Office 365 Technical Specialist to join them on a permanent basis

Based in Rosebank

Microsoft Office 365 Technical Specialist

Specification

  • At least 5 years of professional IT experience.
  • Experience in or exposure to a client facing role.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Amenable to a flexible work schedule, as the need arises.
  • With solid Infrastructure background, strong understanding of servers, Active Directory or AD, and the like
  • Very good O365 and Azure skills and experience (Infrastructure).
  • Solid MS Exchange Skills
  • Solid SharePoint Skills
  • Proficient in MS Exchange and two or more O365 technologies (Teams – Sharepoint – Etc )
  • Good to have if with certification on the following
  • Microsoft Office 365 (Teams , Hybrid Exchange , SharePoint)
  • Azure (Setup and security) Azure Administrator certification .
  • MS Windows Server
  • MS Exchange

Job Description

  • Provide customer-facing product engineering support for Office365.
  • Provide real-time client support for faster resolution of cases.
  • Conduct research on complex cases, contribute to knowledge management initiatives.
  • As a knowledge champion, s/he is the focal point for communications, coordination and overall adherence to the Microsoft Office 365 knowledge management program.

Desired Skills:

  • office 365
  • Technical
  • Azure
  • Sharepoint

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

