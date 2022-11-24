BI Data Engineer at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Responsibilities:

Design and implement ETL/ELT methodologies and technologies

Maintenance and support of ETL and ML environments

Conduct root cause analysis on production issues

Technical leadership of entire information management process of both structured and unstructured data

Optimization of the solutions

Implementing machine learning feature set pipelines in production through integration

Integrate with statistical and actuarial analysts to build models

Producing relevant technical documentation and specifications

Estimate time and resource requirements for business requirement

Optimization of machine learning models produced by Data Scientists.

Technical Skills:

ETL development using SSIS (Advanced)

SQL (Advanced)

.net Programming (Intermediate)

Performance & optimization (Intermediate)

Data Warehouse principles and practices (Intermediate)

Kimball Methodology (Intermediate)

Git versioning (Basic)

Python/R Programming (Basic)

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) (Intermediate)

Data Security and Protection Policies (Intermediate)

MS Excel (Basic)

Docker and container setup (Advantageous)

Distributed programming skills on a cluster environment (Advantageous)

Other Requirements:

Minimum 5 – 8 years of experience

Desired Skills:

ETL Development

SSIS

SQL

.Net Programming

Data Warehouse

Kimball Methodology

Git versioning

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

