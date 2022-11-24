BI Data Engineer at Reverside

Responsibilities:
- Design and implement ETL/ELT methodologies and technologies
- Maintenance and support of ETL and ML environments
- Conduct root cause analysis on production issues
- Technical leadership of entire information management process of both structured and unstructured data
- Optimization of the solutions
- Implementing machine learning feature set pipelines in production through integration
- Integrate with statistical and actuarial analysts to build models
- Producing relevant technical documentation and specifications
- Estimate time and resource requirements for business requirement
- Optimization of machine learning models produced by Data Scientists.
Technical Skills:
- ETL development using SSIS (Advanced)
- SQL (Advanced)
- .net Programming (Intermediate)
- Performance & optimization (Intermediate)
- Data Warehouse principles and practices (Intermediate)
- Kimball Methodology (Intermediate)
- Git versioning (Basic)
- Python/R Programming (Basic)
- Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) (Intermediate)
- Data Security and Protection Policies (Intermediate)
- MS Excel (Basic)
- Docker and container setup (Advantageous)
- Distributed programming skills on a cluster environment (Advantageous)
Other Requirements:
- Minimum 5 – 8 years of experience
Desired Skills:
- ETL Development
- SSIS
- SQL
- .Net Programming
- Data Warehouse
- Kimball Methodology
- Git versioning
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]