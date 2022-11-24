BI Data Engineer at Reverside

Nov 24, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Design and implement ETL/ELT methodologies and technologies

  • Maintenance and support of ETL and ML environments

  • Conduct root cause analysis on production issues

  • Technical leadership of entire information management process of both structured and unstructured data

  • Optimization of the solutions

  • Implementing machine learning feature set pipelines in production through integration

  • Integrate with statistical and actuarial analysts to build models

  • Producing relevant technical documentation and specifications

  • Estimate time and resource requirements for business requirement

  • Optimization of machine learning models produced by Data Scientists.

Technical Skills:

  • ETL development using SSIS (Advanced)

  • SQL (Advanced)

  • .net Programming (Intermediate)

  • Performance & optimization (Intermediate)

  • Data Warehouse principles and practices (Intermediate)

  • Kimball Methodology (Intermediate)

  • Git versioning (Basic)

  • Python/R Programming (Basic)

  • Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) (Intermediate)

  • Data Security and Protection Policies (Intermediate)

  • MS Excel (Basic)

  • Docker and container setup (Advantageous)

  • Distributed programming skills on a cluster environment (Advantageous)

Other Requirements:

  • Minimum 5 – 8 years of experience

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

