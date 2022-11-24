Business Analyst – Collateral Management – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

HYBRID Position – 2 days office / 3 days remote

Legal Requirements: S.A Citizen or Resident with valid ID and clear credit and criminal records.

Project: Collateral Management and Security Financing

Required Experience

Minimum 6 years’ Business Analysis experience in banking arena

Global / Capital Markets products and business environment experience

Collateral Management exposure (systems / operations)

Process and technological competence

Murex trading system (nice to have)

Attention to detail

Conceptual / big picture thinking

Problem solving

Customer Service Orientation

Influencing and impacting (including negotiation)

Knowledge sharing

Developing people

Leadership commitment

Drive for results

Verbal and written communication

Learning agility

Responsibilities:

Stakeholder relationship Management

Requirements elicitation and root cause analysis

Solution Project Delivery – which includes but is not limited to:

Translate business needs into detailed business information and data requirements functional integration and process specifications.

Clarify the business requirements technical solutions and functional or process specifications for relevant stakeholders.

Work with project team to define metrics or performance goals and acceptance criteria for solution and system and ensure the implementation of the requirements.

Coordinate and where required participate in the test effort to ensure that the delivered solution meets agreed business requirements and functional or process specifications.

Participate in post project implementation review.

Provide input into compiling or write system manuals where required.

Compile training material and provide end-user training to stakeholders where relevant.

Prioritize requirements (critical and non-critical) with Project Manager to identify project deliverables and time frames.

Teamwork, self-management & alignment with group values

Outputs:

Customer Stakeholder management:

Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue listen advise influence and negotiate to achieve win-win outcomes.

Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure stakeholders requirements are delivered.

Preserves relationships despite airing conflicting views and seeks mutual gains when addressing conflicts.

Anticipates consequences and adapts problem solving based on continual feedback.

Process Analytics:

Facilitate one-on-one or group workshops to elicit analyse communicate and validate requirements for changes to business processes and policies and where relevant IT systems

Analyse existing processes and facilitate improvements with stakeholders.

Analyse and model data and data requirements where applicable.

Document business/functional requirements.

Conduct a gap analysis to identify the most feasible solution to meet requirements.

Act speedily to resolve problems queries and complaints.

Adapt communication styles to meet the needs of different audiences.

Work with business stakeholders to define metrics/performance goals and acceptance criteria for solution and ensure the implementation of the requirements.

Projects:

Configure various systems to meet requirements.

Teamwork:

Self-management:

Demonstrates pride in the organization’s brand services and products by consistently delivering on the brands promise.

Plan and manage own workflow anticipating obstacles juggling priorities and following through on objectives within agreed timeframes and according to quality standards.

Stay relevant and up to date with legislations and new development.

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback.

Handle stress in ways that do not negatively impact others.

Take ownership of personal career development leveraging formal and informal opportunities.

Act in an ethical transparent and morally defensible manner including highlighting unethical practices.

Continually share debate and communicate learnings.

Flag and debate issues constructively.

Contribute to a friendly co-operative climate in working with others to achieve collective goals.

Be sensitive to other’s feelings needs values views and attitudes and be courteous and diplomatic when dealing with difficulties and problems others may be experiencing (EQ).

Desired Skills:

Money Markets

Murex

Business Analysis

Collateral Management

Process Mapping

Stakeholder Management

Requirements Elicitation

Process Analytics

Workshop Facilitation

Business Requirements

Banking

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Large Banking Project

