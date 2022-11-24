Business Analyst – Collateral Management

Nov 24, 2022

HYBRID Position – 2 days office / 3 days remote

Legal Requirements: S.A Citizen or Resident with valid ID and clear credit and criminal records.

Project: Collateral Management and Security Financing

Required Experience

  • Minimum 6 years’ Business Analysis experience in banking arena
  • Global / Capital Markets products and business environment experience
  • Collateral Management exposure (systems / operations)
  • Process and technological competence
  • Murex trading system (nice to have)
  • Attention to detail
  • Conceptual / big picture thinking
  • Problem solving
  • Customer Service Orientation
  • Influencing and impacting (including negotiation)
  • Knowledge sharing
  • Developing people
  • Leadership commitment
  • Drive for results
  • Verbal and written communication
  • Learning agility

Responsibilities:

  • Stakeholder relationship Management
  • Requirements elicitation and root cause analysis
  • Solution Project Delivery – which includes but is not limited to:
  • Translate business needs into detailed business information and data requirements functional integration and process specifications.
  • Clarify the business requirements technical solutions and functional or process specifications for relevant stakeholders.
  • Work with project team to define metrics or performance goals and acceptance criteria for solution and system and ensure the implementation of the requirements.
  • Coordinate and where required participate in the test effort to ensure that the delivered solution meets agreed business requirements and functional or process specifications.
  • Participate in post project implementation review.
  • Provide input into compiling or write system manuals where required.
  • Compile training material and provide end-user training to stakeholders where relevant.
  • Prioritize requirements (critical and non-critical) with Project Manager to identify project deliverables and time frames.
  • Teamwork, self-management & alignment with group values

Outputs:
Customer Stakeholder management:

  • Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue listen advise influence and negotiate to achieve win-win outcomes.
  • Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure stakeholders requirements are delivered.
  • Preserves relationships despite airing conflicting views and seeks mutual gains when addressing conflicts.
  • Anticipates consequences and adapts problem solving based on continual feedback.

Process Analytics:

  • Facilitate one-on-one or group workshops to elicit analyse communicate and validate requirements for changes to business processes and policies and where relevant IT systems
  • Analyse existing processes and facilitate improvements with stakeholders.
  • Analyse and model data and data requirements where applicable.
  • Document business/functional requirements.
  • Conduct a gap analysis to identify the most feasible solution to meet requirements.
  • Act speedily to resolve problems queries and complaints.
  • Adapt communication styles to meet the needs of different audiences.
  • Work with business stakeholders to define metrics/performance goals and acceptance criteria for solution and ensure the implementation of the requirements.

Projects:

  • Translate business needs into detailed business information and data requirements functional integration and process specifications.
  • Clarify the business requirements technical solutions and functional or process specifications for relevant stakeholders.
  • Work with project team to define metrics or performance goals and acceptance criteria for solution and system and ensure the implementation of the requirements.
  • Coordinate and where required participate in the test effort to ensure that the delivered solution meets agreed business requirements and functional or process specifications.
  • Participate in post project implementation review.
  • Provide input into compiling or write system manuals where required.
  • Compile training material and provide end-user training to stakeholders where relevant.
  • Prioritize requirements (critical and non-critical) with Project Manager to identify project deliverables and time frames.
  • Configure various systems to meet requirements.

Teamwork:

  • Self-management:
  • Demonstrates pride in the organization’s brand services and products by consistently delivering on the brands promise.
  • Plan and manage own workflow anticipating obstacles juggling priorities and following through on objectives within agreed timeframes and according to quality standards.
  • Stay relevant and up to date with legislations and new development.
  • Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback.
  • Handle stress in ways that do not negatively impact others.
  • Take ownership of personal career development leveraging formal and informal opportunities.
  • Act in an ethical transparent and morally defensible manner including highlighting unethical practices.
  • Teamwork:
  • Continually share debate and communicate learnings.
  • Flag and debate issues constructively.
  • Contribute to a friendly co-operative climate in working with others to achieve collective goals.
  • Be sensitive to other’s feelings needs values views and attitudes and be courteous and diplomatic when dealing with difficulties and problems others may be experiencing (EQ).

Desired Skills:

  • Money Markets
  • Murex
  • Business Analysis
  • Collateral Management
  • Process Mapping
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Requirements Elicitation
  • Process Analytics
  • Workshop Facilitation
  • Business Requirements
  • Banking

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Large Banking Project

