Cloud is the way to digitise commercial construction

There is a significant increase in investment in cloud computing within the commercial construction industry because the technology is recognised as the best way to facilitate digital transformation.

This is according to Morag Evans, CEO Databuild, who says these industries are known for being slow adopters of digital infrastructure, but the situation is changing – mainly because of cloud computing.

“We have taken note of statements made in the media. For example, as published across various media platforms, RIB CCS vice-president Peter Damhuis has reiterated the importance of cloud in directing these industries towards digitalisation,” says Evans.

Damhuis is quoted as saying: “Before cloud computing was widely adopted by the industry, people on site would require an IT infrastructure, printers and, in some instances, a dedicated server room to facilitate the exchange of data between teams.”

Cloud computing offers access to tools that will help operators industries track and manage deliverables.

“Construction and allied industries are deadline-driven project-intensive in nature. Data is essential and the ability to derive insight from the information is a game-changer,” added Evans. “Clearly, with cloud and virtualised data management, construction businesses are able to monitor progress in realtime and adapt project plans, resource management and other key factors.”

Cloud continues to have a profound impact on many industries. It is gaining popularity because of the need to control infrastructure operation costs, critical responsibilities linked to infrastructure management.

Cloud computing and cloud service adoption continues to escalate as decision makers look to big data analytics, intelligent systems and automation to bolster operations.

“In construction and allied industries intelligent systems means an instant end-to-end or panoramic view of the entire project … any delays means immediate fines or financial penalties. So it is not difficult to understand why cloud or virtually-managed systems are gaining popularity. They offer flexibility, more efficient management, more cost effective control and interlinked, streamlined networks to be able to address every facet of project management – from initial discussion and engagement to identification of deliverables and strategy,” says Evans.