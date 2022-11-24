Comstor named Cisco Distributor Partner of the Year 2022 MEA

Comstor Middle East and Africa (MEA) has been awarded Cisco Distributor Partner of the year 2022 MEA. The awards were announced at the Cisco Partner Summit Awards held at this year’s annual partner conference in Las Vegas.

“We couldn’t be prouder of this achievement. Being awarded Distributor of the Year cements Comstor’s reputation as a top-performing Cisco value-added distributor in the MEA region,” says Dorio Bowes, Comstor director at Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa. “Our Comstor business remains committed to consistently being Cisco’s preferred distributor in the region, and to provide our partners with the tools they need to grow their Cisco business more profitably and sustainably.”

The Cisco Partner Summit Regional awards recognise and celebrate the top-performing partners within specific technology markets and specifications worldwide. According to Cisco, the award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organisation and regional and theatre executives and are based on performance, service excellence, and commitment and investment into their Cisco partnership.

It was not only the Comstor MEA team who walked away with the accolade of Distributor Partner of the year, as Comstor dominated the night, earning the same award in the Asia Pacific, Japan and China, Australia, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, North Europe region, and Sweden regions. According to the Comstor leadership, these awards are a recognition of Comstor’s innovation, leadership and best practice as a Cisco business partner.

“I am proud and honoured that we have been recognised by Cisco for all the hard work and expertise that we have put into our business,” says Willem de Haan, executive vice-president at Comstor International. “These awards are a testament to the support and enablement we deliver to our partners and validate our commitment to helping Cisco partners grow and drive their business during testing climates.”