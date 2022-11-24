Data Architect (Non-Technical) – Johannesburg – Up to R1.3m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

If you have technical Data Architecture expertise but want a more high-level/managerial type of position, this one could be for you.

An industry-leading Financial Services provider is currently seeking an experienced Data Architect to join their team. The ideal candidate will be required to ensure alignment of the business’s Data Architectural framework with the business strategy and will be dealing with multiple teams, stakeholders, and partners.

Have You Worked:

As Data Architect

In a Data Warehouse environment

With Data Modelling

With Data Analytics

With Cloud (Azure advantageous)

Do You Have:

TOGAF certification (or similar)

Desired Skills:

Data Architect

Data Warehouse

Data Analytics

Data Modelling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

