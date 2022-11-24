Embedded Developer “C” at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Bellville

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of an Embedded Developer is sought by a leading Automotive Tech company to play a key role on cutting-edge projects while helping to maintain existing code and support products. Most development is done in C and runs on its embedded Rabbit-based CPU modules, on embedded Linux processors, ESP32 processors or on PIC or Atmel controllers. Some HTML or JavaScript is used for device configuration. Technologies may include HTTPS, XML, drivers using USB / UART / SPI / I2C, cellular communications (4G and 5G), GPS, RF (900MHz and 5.9GHz) and SNMP / NTCIP. You will require 2-5 years in a similar role with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Engineering/Mechatronic Engineering.

