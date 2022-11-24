Enterprise Security Architect

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

Position Overview:

A highly reputable financial services concern is expanding their team and is looking to appoint experienced Enterprise Security Architect.

The main purpose of this position is to manage the Security Architecture Domain and Landscape. One will be responsible for developing reference content and ensure the application thereof in the strategic and operational environment for a safer work environment.

Key Performance Areas:

Develop and maintain the security architecture frameworks, reference model, standards, principles, and guidelines.

Research and stay abreast of the threat landscape and the latest developments to mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Develop and maintain security reference material (security reference architectures, patterns and standards).

Establish and maintain an inventory of security controls and mechanisms.

Coordinate with the privacy officer and data architect(s) to document data flows of sensitive information.

Provide regular reporting on the state of the security landscape.

Validate the IT infrastructure and other reference architectures for security best practices.

Review architecture definitions.

Participate in the relevant architecture governance structures to ensure due consideration of threats, vulnerabilities, and risks.

Provide technical guidance, oversight, coaching and mentoring to team members in the enterprise architecture environment.

Provide guidance to service providers, contracted resources, and internal staff on security architectures.

Govern and track the implementation of the security roadmaps.

Ensure alignment between enterprise architecture, solution architecture, architecture principles, information, and communication technology (ICT) standards and security architecture to ensure standardisation and reduce risk.

Develop and evaluate requests for information (RFIs) and requests for proposals (RFPs).

Review security technologies, tools, and services, and make recommendations to the broader security team for their use, based on security, financial and operational metrics.

Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:

A completed Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Computer Science or Informatics / a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering.

TOGAF 9.1 Certified and or SABSA foundation certified.

Security industry certifications such as CISSP-ISSAP, GSE, GSE, CGEIT

Postgraduate qualification will be considered an advantage.

At least 5 – 7 years’ experience in Risk Analysis, Security Architecture, Design, Enterprise Architecture or Solutions Architecture.

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

A highly reputable financial services concern

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

Group Life Assurance

