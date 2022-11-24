Full Stack Ls Developer – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Join an international team that have created an amazing platform – that will blow your mind. This truly wonderful Company is growing and the opportunity for career , tech and personal growth is a tangible thing . Aplply now!

needed :

4 years – 10 years Java 8 experience in a production environment

Angular2 +

Agile experience

Hibernate and Springboot

Microservices experience

Docker and Kubernetes ( nice to have but not essential )

Unit Testing experience

Solid SQL Database experience

For more information on this role and others like it please contact

Desired Skills:

Java 8

Angular

Micoservices

Springboot

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical and bonus ++

