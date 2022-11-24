Java Developer

My Client is looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications.

Responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing

Core skills we want: (atleast 6 years experience in the following)

Java

Springboot

Angular

We are looking for someone who wants to add value through:

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code on exciting projects.

Translate application specifications and use cases into functional applications

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems

Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

Java

Springboot

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position