Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Nov 24, 2022

My Client is looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.

You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications.

Responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing

Core skills we want: (atleast 6 years experience in the following)

  • Java
  • Springboot
  • Angular

We are looking for someone who wants to add value through:

  • Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code on exciting projects.
  • Translate application specifications and use cases into functional applications
  • Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications
  • Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems
  • Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Springboot
  • Angular

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

