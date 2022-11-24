Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

My Client is looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications.
Responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing
Core skills we want: (atleast 6 years experience in the following)
- Java
- Springboot
- Angular
We are looking for someone who wants to add value through:
- Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code on exciting projects.
- Translate application specifications and use cases into functional applications
- Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications
- Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems
- Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization
Lets get those applications out!
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years