JNR C# SOFTWARE DEVELOPER – R450k p/a – WESTERN CAPE (FULL REMOTE) at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

NEW WORK IN at SA’s very own home-grown Fintech and payments hub that is now over a decade old. I love this team, they are a bunch of go-getters driving a shift in payments, insights, loyalty, and rewards platforms; and are looking for an ambitious and skilled C# Software Developer to join the team!

This role is remote with the option to be hybrid if you are CT based. The team is nurturing and aligned to an Agile way of working. They are working on custom apps and systems that lends itself to robust problem solvers and passionate coders. This is your chance to join a network of devs that empower each other and build a legacy.

This is what you need to land an interview:

A minimum of 3 Years’ experience coding in C#, .NET framework and .NET Core

You are skilled in JavaScript / Typescript; RabbitMQ, Microsoft SQL Server and GIT

Azure DevOps – CI/CD; AWS products

JMeter, Postman or other relevant testing tools

You have some sort of exposure within the Fintech space working the SDLC

You have a relevant IT qualification or experience if no formal qualification

This company combines top class people with great attitudes and a tech-savvy approach to learning. Apply Now!

