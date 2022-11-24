Junior Backend Developer (Java, MySQL) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Tech company in Joburg seeks a talent coder to be its next Junior Backend Developer (Java, MySQL) to form part of a new team permanently dedicated to the development and support of an innovative energy solution. The ideal candidate must reside in Joburg or be willing to relocate and must be proficient in Java SE, MySQL and have experience with GUI Design. Any WordPress, Webservices, Firmware Development and Mobile App Development in addition, will prove beneficial.

REQUIREMENTS:

Java SE

MySQL

GUI Design

Optional skills/experience that will assist in selection –

WordPress

Webservices

Firmware Development

Mobile App Development

