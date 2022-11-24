Linux Engineer at Reverside

Responsibilities:

  • Administration & continuous monitoring of Linux environments

  • Optimize machine learning models & solutions produced by Data Scientists & Actuaries

  • Participate in the architecture of ML environments and frameworks

  • Provide ongoing support and enhancement to ML models

  • Estimate time and resource requirements for business requirement

  • Container management and automation

  • Implement Redhat/Linux best practice and standards

  • Conduct root cause analysis on production issues

  • Technical leadership of entire information management process of both structured and unstructured data

  • Implementing machine learning algorithms in production through integration

  • Configuration of the Big Data infrastructure and environment for optimal performance

  • Work closely with Data Scientists & Actuaries in productionisation of ML model

  • Producing relevant technical documentation and specifications

  • Develop data processing functions (DPF’s) using Java or Python, etc.

Technical Skills:

  • Linux administration (Intermediate)

  • Linux Shell Scripting (Intermediate)

  • Distributed programming skills on a cluster environment (Intermediate)

  • Container setup (e.g. Docker) (Intermediate)

  • Python/R/Scala Programming (Intermediate)

  • Git versioning

  • Spark Configuration (Intermediate)

  • Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) (Intermediate)

  • Data Security and Protection Policies (Intermediate)

  • Big Data using Hadoop (Intermediate)

  • SQL (Basic)

  • Java/.net Programming (Advantageous)

  • Big Data Ingestion using Sqoop/Kafka (Advantageous)

  • MS Excel (Basic)

Other Requirements:

  • Minimum 3 – 5 years experience

  • Matric (Essential)

  • Redhat certification (Advantageous)

  • National Diploma in IT (BTech) or appropriate certification (Advantageous)

  • Bachelor of Science (Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics) Advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Linux Administration
  • Linux Shell Scripting
  • Docker
  • Python
  • R
  • Scala Programming
  • Git versioning

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

