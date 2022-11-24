Linux Engineer at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Responsibilities:

Administration & continuous monitoring of Linux environments

Optimize machine learning models & solutions produced by Data Scientists & Actuaries

Participate in the architecture of ML environments and frameworks

Provide ongoing support and enhancement to ML models

Estimate time and resource requirements for business requirement

Container management and automation

Implement Redhat/Linux best practice and standards

Conduct root cause analysis on production issues

Technical leadership of entire information management process of both structured and unstructured data

Implementing machine learning algorithms in production through integration

Configuration of the Big Data infrastructure and environment for optimal performance

Work closely with Data Scientists & Actuaries in productionisation of ML model

Producing relevant technical documentation and specifications

Develop data processing functions (DPF’s) using Java or Python, etc.

Technical Skills:

Linux administration (Intermediate)

Linux Shell Scripting (Intermediate)

Distributed programming skills on a cluster environment (Intermediate)

Container setup (e.g. Docker) (Intermediate)

Python/R/Scala Programming (Intermediate)

Git versioning

Spark Configuration (Intermediate)

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) (Intermediate)

Data Security and Protection Policies (Intermediate)

Big Data using Hadoop (Intermediate)

SQL (Basic)

Java/.net Programming (Advantageous)

Big Data Ingestion using Sqoop/Kafka (Advantageous)

MS Excel (Basic)

Other Requirements:

Minimum 3 – 5 years experience

Matric (Essential)

Redhat certification (Advantageous)

National Diploma in IT (BTech) or appropriate certification (Advantageous)

Bachelor of Science (Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics) Advantageous

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

