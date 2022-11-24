Mid-Level Software Developer (NodeJS, Vue.js/React/Angular) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Bellville

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced Specialist in End-to-end IT Management and Consultative IT Services seeks the coding expertise of a Mid-Level Software Developer who’s able to thrive in a high-pressured environment. Your role will include developing commercial-grade web applications and mentoring Junior Devs. The ideal candidate must have Grade 12/Matric, a suitable IT tertiary qualification with 3 years’ experience with NodeJS, [URL Removed] JavaScript, HTML, CSS, SQL & Linux. Preferable skills to have include proficiency in Elasticsearch/Mongo/NoSQL, Git, REST APIs and a solid understanding of Scrum methodology.

DUTIES:

Develop commercial grade web applications.

Deliver work to agreed Quality, Standards and Complexity.

Mentor Junior Developers.

Research on own tasks.

Planning/ Estimation on tasks.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Grade 12 / Matric.

Relevant Development qualification.

Experience/Skills –

3 Years – NodeJS Vue.js / React / Angular JavaScript HTML CSS SQL Linux



Preferable Skills –

Elasticsearch / Mongo / NoSQL.

Git – 2+ years’ experience.

REST APIs.

Understanding of Scrum methodology.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work independently.

Time Management.

Effective communication.

Team player.

Passion for technology.

High degree of professionalism.

Deadline driven.

Ability to learn.

Attention to detail.

Strong analytical problem-solving skills.

