Mid-Senior Developer

Nov 24, 2022

Join a leading team in the Financial industry who are currently seeking to employ a Mid-Senior-Level Developer.
Must haves:

  • Experience in C# preferably 3-5 years
  • Experience in EF 7 Code first
  • .Net Framework 4.6 experience
  • Good understanding Object-orientated programming and Interface driven developement
  • MVC knowledge (HTML, Bootstrap, and CSS)
  • Be familiar with OR possess good knowledge of LINQ

Advantage / Optional Bonus:
MYSQL
Dev Extreme UI
Exposure in .Net Standard, .Net Core 3.0, .Net 5.0, VB.NET

Desired Skills:

  • c#
  • .Net
  • MVC

