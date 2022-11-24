Mid-Senior Developer

Join a leading team in the Financial industry who are currently seeking to employ a Mid-Senior-Level Developer.

Must haves:

Experience in C# preferably 3-5 years

Experience in EF 7 Code first

.Net Framework 4.6 experience

Good understanding Object-orientated programming and Interface driven developement

MVC knowledge (HTML, Bootstrap, and CSS)

Be familiar with OR possess good knowledge of LINQ

Advantage / Optional Bonus:

MYSQL

Dev Extreme UI

Exposure in .Net Standard, .Net Core 3.0, .Net 5.0, VB.NET

Desired Skills:

c#

.Net

MVC

