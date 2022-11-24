Mid-Senior Developer

Join a leading team in the Financial industry who are currently seeking to employ a Mid-Senior-Level Developer.
Must haves:
- Experience in C# preferably 3-5 years
- Experience in EF 7 Code first
- .Net Framework 4.6 experience
- Good understanding Object-orientated programming and Interface driven developement
- MVC knowledge (HTML, Bootstrap, and CSS)
- Be familiar with OR possess good knowledge of LINQ
Advantage / Optional Bonus:
MYSQL
Dev Extreme UI
Exposure in .Net Standard, .Net Core 3.0, .Net 5.0, VB.NET
Desired Skills:
- c#
- .Net
- MVC