Mid-Senior Full Stack Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

IF you are seeking an exciting new challenge, then your coding talents as a Mid-Senior Full Stack Developer is sought by a German-based Digital Consultant Service to join its team building innovative front & backend code for a next generation. Joining this startup, you will be involved in building a disruptive and ground-breaking on-demand Consulting application. The ideal candidate must have 4-8 years’ hands-on Full Stack experience building API apps using NodeJS & ReactJS including integrating front-end utilizing JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX, & ReactJS. You should also be skilled with SQL/NoSQL, Web Servers, nginx, apache, PostgreSQL, Express, JSON, Rest API, HTLM5, TDD, AWS, SaaS & GitHub.

DUTIES:

Develop front-end and back-end in ReactJS, NodeJS, HTML/CSS and JavaScript.

Work on consuming and building web APIs.

Take ownership of your work, work closely with the Product Management team to implement features.

Learn and grow within your role to take on more back-end responsibility – scaling to cater for large numbers of transactions and solving high scalability problems.

REQUIREMENTS:

4-8 Years hands-on full-stack experience in building API apps using NodeJS and ReactJS.

Experience with consuming and building web APIs.

Responsive design, cross-browser development and compatibility experience.

Understanding and passion for developing HTML5 applications.

Experience with integrating front-end including JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX, & ReactJS.

Strong knowledge of –

SQL or NoSQL

Web Servers

nginx, apache, etc.

PostgreSQL

Express

JSON

Rest API

HTTP and REST

TDD (Test Driven Development)

Continuous Deployment and Continuous Integration

Good knowledge of –

Deploying app on AWS

GitHub

Sense of usability and design in SaaS products

Troubleshooting skills

Advantageous –

Elasticsearch and web sockets knowledge.

ATTRIBUTES:

An analytical problem solver that is passionate about delivering a high-quality user experience.

Must have good communication skills. You must specifically have good command of the English language (both verbal and written).

