Our client have an amazing opportunity for a Network Engineer to support, Build and Maintain the Corporate Network Infrastructure across SA ,UK and US. All layers of networking is critical for the role, LAN,WAN,WIFI and DC Networking, Software define networking is becoming more pervasive and included as part of the key requirements
KPA’s may include but not limited to:
- Log any faults with relevant 3rd party suppliers – i.e. Cisco, Telco Vendors and other suppliers
- Escalation to peers for faults outside of our sphere of influence
- Basic network configurations predefined by senior resource
- 1st level support and implementation of WIFI, WAN LAN, NAC and DC MACD’s
- Replace faulty Network hardware
- Network asset management
- Monitoring and self-identification of network based incidents
- Perform Standby duty
- Fault finding against numerous OS’s and Network services like DNS, DHCP and IP address management – subnetting
- Technical Documentation and Report generation against all Network Infrastructure where required
- Telco Asset management and report on unused infrastructure
- Mobile Cell and Data Spend management
- Network Load Balancers support and configurations
- Advance LAN,WAN WIFI and NAC Support and Build
- Good understanding and configuration of SDXX Implementations
- Performance troubleshooting of Application
- End to End resolution and ownership of all related network issues and outages
- Effective monitoring of Network Wide Estate
- Ability to provide input to Network Designs and work with business and Peers
- Run with Network Projects from Cradle to Grave
- Configuration and Support of Advances QoS Strategies
- Scripting and Automation – Infrastructure as Code – Terraform or similar
- DC Network Knowledge and Support and maintenance
- Virtual Networking like ACI and ~VMware NSX
- Cloud Knowledge and Hybrid Networking across various Hyperscalers
- SD WAN Design and Provision
Minimum Requirements:
- Cisco CCNP or Above
- Matric
- Python Scripting or any other IAC Concepts
- Cloud Based Certification like AWS or Azure Associate Level
- F5 Certification or 5 Years plus experience
- DevOPS Experience – 1 to 2 Years
- 5 to 7 years in large networking environment
Please Note : Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- Network Engineer
- Cisco
- CCNP
- AWS
- Azure