Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client have an amazing opportunity for a Network Engineer to support, Build and Maintain the Corporate Network Infrastructure across SA ,UK and US. All layers of networking is critical for the role, LAN,WAN,WIFI and DC Networking, Software define networking is becoming more pervasive and included as part of the key requirements

KPA’s may include but not limited to:

Log any faults with relevant 3rd party suppliers – i.e. Cisco, Telco Vendors and other suppliers

Escalation to peers for faults outside of our sphere of influence

Basic network configurations predefined by senior resource

1st level support and implementation of WIFI, WAN LAN, NAC and DC MACD’s

Replace faulty Network hardware

Network asset management

Monitoring and self-identification of network based incidents

Perform Standby duty

Fault finding against numerous OS’s and Network services like DNS, DHCP and IP address management – subnetting

Technical Documentation and Report generation against all Network Infrastructure where required

Telco Asset management and report on unused infrastructure

Mobile Cell and Data Spend management

Network Load Balancers support and configurations

Advance LAN,WAN WIFI and NAC Support and Build

Good understanding and configuration of SDXX Implementations

Performance troubleshooting of Application

End to End resolution and ownership of all related network issues and outages

Effective monitoring of Network Wide Estate

Ability to provide input to Network Designs and work with business and Peers

Run with Network Projects from Cradle to Grave

Configuration and Support of Advances QoS Strategies

Scripting and Automation – Infrastructure as Code – Terraform or similar

DC Network Knowledge and Support and maintenance

Virtual Networking like ACI and ~VMware NSX

Cloud Knowledge and Hybrid Networking across various Hyperscalers

SD WAN Design and Provision

Minimum Requirements:

Cisco CCNP or Above

Matric

Python Scripting or any other IAC Concepts

Cloud Based Certification like AWS or Azure Associate Level

F5 Certification or 5 Years plus experience

DevOPS Experience – 1 to 2 Years

5 to 7 years in large networking environment

Please Note : Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

Network Engineer

Cisco

CCNP

AWS

Azure

Learn more/Apply for this position