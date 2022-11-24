Senior .Net Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Durbanville

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the dynamic team of a providing of cutting-edge IT products & business solutions based in Durbanville seeking your coding expertise as an innovative & solutions-driven Senior .Net Developer. You will be working on a magnitude of fresh & exciting development as well as enriching and expanding the current client production systems. You will be programming in the latest C# .Net language features while gaining masterful skills in MSSQL and working on real world systems alongside other skillful Senior, Intermediate and Junior Devs. The ideal candidate should understand every aspect of development, someone that could be the center of any technical topic around software development. Non-negotiables include having 5 years’ C#.Net development and proficiency with SQL Server, HTML5/CSS3/JavaScript, TFS & Azure DevOps. Applicants must be SA citizens, possess a valid Driver’s License and have a clear criminal, fraud and credit record.

REQUIREMENTS:

Non-negotiables –

Minimum of 5 years C# .Net development experience.

Must be a South African citizen.

Has a valid Driver’s License. (Expire Data required)

No criminal record.

Clear fraud and credit record.

Is willing to meet in person for the interview. (May consider remote interviews, but camera will have to be on.)

To start as soon as possible.

Tech Skills –

Microsoft .Net C#.

Microsoft SQL Server.

HTML5 / CSS3 / JavaScript.

Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps.

Advantageous –

Agile development.

Scrum and Kanban methodologies.

Understanding Design principles, patterns and structures.

Service Oriented Architecture.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Net

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position