Senior Software Developer at NRF National Research Foundation – Western Cape Observatory

Postion Summary:

The Senior Software Developer will be part of a development team building the MeerKAT and the MeerKAT Extension telescopes’ Science Data Processors. Senior software developers research, analyze and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating systems, and design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet these requirements. They may be expected to guide and work with more junior team members to accomplish their tasks.

Key Responsibilities:

Research and propose new technologies, systems, methods or approaches, with the purpose of utilizing them within the organization Develop, test, and maintain software systems and componentsParticipate in the documentation and refinement of system requirements, design and implementation solutionsContinuously contribute to the software and system quality assurance and control processesProvide technical support to escalate queries regarding systems functionality or changes

Contribute to systems design and architecture

Support and contribute to the requirements for computing infrastructure Participate in agile project management activities

Mentorship, development and guidance of junior team members

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

7-8 years

B-Tech/BSc/BEng Computer Science, Information Communication Technology, Electrical Engineering or related

Experience:

At least 7 years’ software development experience Experience developing software and systems in Python, or other imperative languagesGPU software development, preferably using CUDAExperience in systems analysis, engineering or designExperience working with formal project management and agile practices and methodsExperience working with data processing or data intensive backend systemsKnowledge, experience or specialization in implementing specialist technology and computing modules, e

g

large scale computing, high performance computing, architecture, algorithms and patterns, parallel computing, computer systems optimization, etc

Experience integrating and configuring various software technologies and hardwareExperience in technology research, technology development and maturation towards production readiness

Knowledge:

Ability to effectively transfer knowledge and skills to other team membersAbility to mentor, guide and further develop junior team membersA clear and methodical approach to problem solvingA high attention to detail, excellent organization skillsGood communication skills, written and verbal

Additional Notes:

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

Skilled in applied field of position

Knowledge to be relevant

Responsible in performing duties

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

